Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden joined colleagues to introduce the Preventing Election Subversion Act, legislation which would institute new safeguards to insulate state election administration from partisan pressure, and empower non-partisan local election officials. In 2022, state legislators across the country introduced over 150 bills in 27 states that would grant more power to partisan actors to interfere with or threaten election workers or processes.

“Voting rights remain under attack, but tactics to suppress voters have taken new insidious forms. Since the 2020 elections, election subversion by MAGA Republicans escalated to mass voter challenges and blatant local board of election takeovers,” said Senator Merkley. “We must protect the will of the voters who are the bedrock of our Democracy.”

