Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden — alongside U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and U.S. Representative Andy Levin (D-MI-09) — have introduced the Long-Term Unemployment Elimination Act, legislation to create a subsidized jobs program that would help Americans who have been unemployed long-term finally get back to work.
Even before the pandemic hit, over 1 million Americans were looking for work for over six months and could not find a job. That number rose to over 4 million people in the wake of the pandemic. In light of these circumstances, President Biden’s American Jobs Plan specifically endorses a subsidized jobs program to help long-term unemployed and underemployed workers get to work.
“A good job is better than any government program, but millions of Americans have been looking a long time and not finding work,” said Merkley. “If we’re going to fully recover from this pandemic, we have to make sure that every American — regardless of the color of their skin, their zip code, or their income — has the opportunity to get back on the job. I talk to people all across Oregon and nobody wants a handout, people just want a chance to go out and get a job they can live on, so let’s create partnerships with private employers and give everyone that chance.”
“Long-term unemployment is devastating for Americans’ job prospects and financial security. The pandemic has caused millions of Americans to experience long-term unemployment and we need to do all we can do get these folks back to work so they can pay rent, buy groceries, and save for the future. Our bill is an important piece of the puzzle that would get Americans back to work,” said Wyden.
The Long-Term Unemployment Elimination Act would help those who are experiencing long-term unemployment get back on their feet and into the workforce, by sharing the cost of some of the wages for employers who create jobs for workers who have been out of work for six months or more. Eligible employees would be 18 years old or older, authorized to work in the United States, and have been seeking work for at least four weeks.
Merkley, Wyden, Van Hollen and Levin were joined by U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-CT), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (D-WA-06).
