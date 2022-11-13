Sen. Jeff Merkley
Sen. Jeff Merkley talks to constituents in a town hall in Coos County.

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that a total of $1,116,626 in federal grants is coming to Oregon to improve air quality monitoring in communities with environmental and health outcome disparities stemming from pollution. These awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will support projects by Verde in Portland’s Cully neighborhood, the Confederated Tribes of Coos Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s work to monitor and use collected air quality data to inform actions for improving local air quality across the state.

“Every Oregonian in every community across the state deserves to breathe clean air free from hazardous air pollutants that can lead to cancer, neurological disorders and other serious health impairments,” said Senator Merkley, who is chairman of the committee that provides EPA with its funding. “This EPA funding will go a long way in ensuring communities are able to monitor air quality, collect detailed data on the toxic air pollution, and take meaningful steps to address it.”

