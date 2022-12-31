Jeff Merkley
Sen. Jeff Merkley answers questions during a town hall in Bandon in 2019.

 

 File photo

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announce Senate passage of major investments for Oregon’s ports, waterways, and coastal, fishing, and tribal communities included in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package. The legislation passed in the Senate and is expected to clear the House of Representatives this week before being signed into law by President Biden. 

“As I hold a town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year, I hear from folks in every corner of the state about what matters most to them, including strengthening the sustainability, resiliency, and economy of our coastal communities,” Merkley said. “The funding package I championed makes significant, targeted investments in small ports and shipyards, boosts Pacific salmon and steelhead recovery, and supports our vital fishing industry, all while taking on the harmful impacts climate chaos is inflicting on our coastal communities. I am excited to see how these huge investments will boost the Oregon Coast for years to come.” 



