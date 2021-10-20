Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Thursday Oregon State University will receive a $2 million grant from the Department of Energy to study the impact of offshore winds on the environment.
“Moving rapidly to a clean energy future requires having the best and brightest minds provide robust research on ways to make that vision a reality,” said Merkley. “I am pleased OSU will use this grant to lead efforts on offshore wind development research and find ways for offshore wind to safely coexist with our wildlife and fisheries. I will continue fighting for critical resources that will help us combat the climate crisis and move Oregon closer to a clean energy future.”
“Offshore wind presents a key piece of a greener future, and I’m thrilled that OSU has earned this federal investment to apply its top-notch research in Newport to this clean energy source,” said Wyden, author of the Clean Energy for America Act. “I’m glad the Energy Department has recognized Oregon State can provide the research and data to ensure the development of this clean and sustainable energy source doesn’t hurt our state’s world-renowned coastal fisheries and wildlife.”
Offshore wind can play a significant role in the nation’s push towards net-zero emissions and clean energy in the coming years.
The Biden administration has announced a goal of having the U.S. reach 100% clean energy by 2035 and have net-zero emissions by 2050.
Administering the grant is the National Oceanographic Partnership Program under the Department of Energy and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
