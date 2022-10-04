wildfire
Contributed photo

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced $6.8 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for wildfire prevention projects in Oregon on 49,039 acres of land across the state. The additional funding is intended to help complete fuels treatments on nearly 2 million acres nationwide this fiscal year, a substantial increase over the last year’s fiscal year. 

“As Oregon’s wildfire seasons grow longer and hotter, they are a stark reminder of how important resilient forests are to protecting our communities,” said Merkley. “This funding will support new and existing projects intended to help thin Oregon’s overgrown forests, support better ecosystems, reduce the threat of severe wildfires, and create more jobs. I’ll continue to do all I can to ensure Oregon receives the funding needed to promote and support healthy forests to keep our communities safe before, during, and after wildfire season.” 

