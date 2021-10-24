Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced that several major grants will be going from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to help tribal communities in Oregon improve water quality and restore wetland habitats. Merkley chairs the Senate’s Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, which funds the EPA and the grant programs that awarded this funding to Oregon tribes.
“Nothing is more critical to the health and vitality of a community than water,” said Merkley. “Too often, Native American communities across America have faced environmental threats to their water sources and wetland habitats. These grants will help ensure water quality and conservation for four of Oregon’s tribes, and I look forward to continuing to work with Oregon’s sovereign tribal nations to ensure they have the resources their communities need to thrive.”
“Tribes in Oregon and nationwide deserve top-notch protections for their drinking water as well as for their wetlands that support longstanding community fishing traditions,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified these federal investments to strengthen those protections are now dedicated to these communities in our state, and I’ll keep working to provide similar resources throughout Oregon.”
The grant amounts and projects are:
· A $99,992 wetlands grant for the Klamath Tribes to purchase and install a solar powered water pump to help minimize external nutrient loading from the agricultural properties around Upper Klamath Lake;
· A $100,000 wetlands grant for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians for habitat improvements to help support juvenile salmon and lamprey along the Siletz River;
· A $99,587 wetlands grant for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) to support ongoing monitoring and ecosystem restoration to improve the water temperature of Meacham Creek;
· A $152,417 wetlands development grant for the Klamath Tribes for a Phase 2 groundwater and surface-water monitoring study for the Klamath Marsh, which will help support future restoration and acquisition projects; and
· A $240,917 wetlands development grant for the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians to support development of a Wetland Program Plan for lands under the tribes’ jurisdiction.
“The Tribes place a high priority on restoring water quality and water quantity on the former Reservation,” said Dr. Stan Swerdloff, the Klamath Tribes’ aquatic resources director. “The Tribes are very appreciative of the funding provided by EPA, and the support of Senator Merkley.
