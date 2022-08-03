Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) approval of a $52 million purchase of Pacific Northwest seafood products. This purchase will support our State’s seafood industry which has been hit hard by COVID-19 and climate chaos.

“Not only do our fisheries deliver incredible products all around the world, they have been the lifeblood of communities up and down Oregon’s coast for generations,” said Merkley, who led several Congressional pushes to ensure that the USDA included Pacific Northwest seafood processors in its important purchasing programs. “This announcement ensures Oregon’s coastal fishermen and seafood producers receive critical financial assistance needed to continue operating and providing services here in Oregon and beyond. I am elated the USDA has made the decision to extend their purchasing agreement—this is huge for Oregon’s coastal communities.”

