Sen. Jeff Merkley
Sen. Jeff Merkley answers questions during a town hall in Bandon in 2019.

 

 File photo

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley announced he is accepting applications to the U.S. Senate Page Program for summer 2023. From now until January 15, 2023, students in Oregon completing their sophomore or junior year of high school during the 2022-23 school year have the opportunity to apply to be part of the Senate Page Program next summer.  

Only 30 page positions are available among 100 senators and the selection process is highly competitive—if selected, the Senate Page Program provides students with first-hand experience of Senate operations. Pages play a critical role in the daily work of the U.S. Senate by helping to deliver correspondence, legislative material, amendments and bills around the congressional complex and during congressional proceedings.   

