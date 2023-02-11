Merkley crowd

Close to 150 people attended a town hall with U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley at Marshfield High School.

 Contributed photo

Weeks after the International Port of Coos Bay learned it was not getting a mega grant this year to help bring a shipping container facility to the region, Senator Jeff Merkley said the fight for federal funding is not over.

During a town hall in Coos Bay on Saturday, Merkley told The World he was continuing to work with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to make sure he knows what an impact a new shipping container facility could have.

Merkley 1.jpg

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley takes questions during a town hall in Coos Bay on Saturday.


1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments