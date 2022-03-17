Millions of dollars will soon be headed to Oregon as Congress closes in on passing an omnibus spending bill to fund the federal government through September.
Sen. Jeff Merkley discussed the spending bill during a conference call with media Thursday, saying the bill will help communities throughout the state.
"We continue to fund the government," he said. "We now have the spending bill. This takes us from continuing the Trump budgets to transitioning to the first Biden budgets."
Merkley said one thing he was excited about was a new element called Community Initiative Projects. The CIPs basically replaced earmarks and are a way for lawmakers to fund projects in their home states and districts.
"I've had the privilege of traveling throughout the state, gathering information about what people care about," Merkley said. "Both in terms of the normal spending and a new category, community initiative projects."
Merkley said one percent of funding was set aside in many categories for the CIPs, and lawmakers can get them secured for their states.
"We were able to secure about 140 projects through the Senate bill which has survived into the omnibus," Merkley said. "There's a whole lot of community projects in this bill."
Merkley focused on four key areas when discussing the omnibus bill - drought, forest health and firefighting, economic issues and housing.
For drought, Merkley said the budget has tens of millions of dollars set aside to deal with drought nationwide, much of it in western states.
"We've been suffering from year after year of drought," the senator said. "This is a very big deal having secured money to address that issue."
When it comes to forest health and fire issues, Oregon is one state that needs a lot of help, Merkley said.
"People are very aware of the longer, intense fire season," he said. "I'll never forget driving 600 miles and never getting out the smoke and seeing the remains of the towns that have been burned."
One area Merkley said he was excited about was the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program that brings all agencies together to help forests. Merkley said funding for the program was doubled in this budget.
"The bill provides a lot of funding for wildfire suppression, about $3.8 billion," Merkley said.
It also increases funding for firefighter pay, setting a minimum pay of $15 an hour. The spending bill also increases funding for the removal of hazardous fuels, with the combined efforts of the spending bill and the recent infrastructure bill topping $1 billion.
"That was a huge change for how much support there is for this challenge of forest management," Merkley said.
In the economic area, Merkley highlighted funding for a wood innovation grant. The grant will accelerate a program between Oregon State and the University of Oregon to study mass timber, with the goal of building large structures out of wood rather than concrete and steel. Merkley said the move is beneficial to the environment and could be great for Oregon.
The senator also highlighted funding for dredging and harbor maintenance throughout the state.
"I really pushed the idea of small ports because we have so many smaller ports that have to be dredged regularly," he said. "This funding was not included in the president's budget, but I fought to restore it to the budget."
Merkley said the omnibus bill went to the House, which split it into two parts. The biggest was the government funding, while a smaller portion dedicated to preparing for the next COVID wave was split into a separate bill. The spending element was passed by the House Wednesday, and Merkley said the Senate would vote on it within several days.
"We may get this bill passed today or we might not," Merkley said Thursday. "Then next week, we will complete work and then we can address the COVID preparation bill. It is beyond unacceptable to have us face a new mutation where we are short tests again and short personal protective gear. If COVID goes away, that's OK. If your house doesn't burn down, it doesn't mean we didn't need a fire department ready to protect your home."
Out of the $1 trillion budget, Merkley said he is most excited about the CIP portion, which brings federal funding to communities to address local issues.
"These really came from community leaders, city leaders, county leaders who said here's the challenges we face, here's what we need," Merkley said. "There's going to be a lot to celebrate for communities that said this is what's really important, we need help with these projects. This is not Congress saying here's what you must do. This is our communities saying here's what we need."
