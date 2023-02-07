Merkley.
Photo by David Rupkalvis

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, standing front, listens to a question from a commercial fisherman who was concerned that plans to bring offshore wind to the Oregon Coast could impact not only the fishing industry but the quality of life of those who live here. Merkley said he agreed with many of the concerns, adding he and his staff are working with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to come up with a solution that expands renewable energy while protecting commercial fishermen, the climate and those who live and recreate at the coast. Merkley discussed that issue and many more during a town hall at Heritage Hall on the campus of Marshfield High School. For a full recap, see the Friday edition of The World.

1
1
0
0
0



Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments