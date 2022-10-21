Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, chairman of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, and Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), chairman of the Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources, sent a letter to U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore highlighting the significance of Tribal stewardship over lands and waters that make up the National Forest System, and the need to continue collaborative participation from Tribal leadership and governments and the federal government. In their letter, the senators request the development of a policy for Tribal co-management and stewardship of federal forests and grasslands.
“For generations, Tribal nations have managed the lands and waters that now comprise the National Forest System,” wrote the senators. “These lands and waters are essential to their ways of life, and many Tribal governments exercise rights and interests on federal lands – to hunt, fish, and gather. Furthermore, how the federal government manages these lands can have a direct impact on traditional natural resources.”
