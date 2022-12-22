Monarch Butterfly

The monarch population is found primarily in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington, and overwinters on the coast of California.

 Courtesy from the USFWS Pacific Southwest region

Recently, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley announced the official launch of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Center for Pollinator Conservation.

The establishment of the Center was announced earlier this year by Senator Merkley, in collaboration with the Department of Interior, to address declining pollinator populations, including monarch butterflies, across North America.



