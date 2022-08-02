Sen. Jeff Merkley

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley today announced major investments to support Oregon communities, strengthen forest health, protect public lands and the environment, tackle climate chaos, boost important programs for tribes, and more through the FY23 Senate Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. 

As the Chair of the Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, Merkley drafted this bill and ensured that priorities for communities in every corner of Oregon were included. 

