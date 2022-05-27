With most COVID restrictions lifted, there will be a variety of Memorial Day activities planned to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.
Memorial Day activities planned
A Memorial Day motor parade will leave the VFW and Bates Road at 10:15 a.m., circle through town and end at the Bandon City Park Veterans Memorial. At he memorial, the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard will perform a rifle salute and Roger Straus will speak.
The presentation will be follow with a barbecue at the VFW post beginning at noon. The community is invited to all the events.
Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery
The community is invited to visit the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery and pay respects to the six young men who died in service as well as the nearly 100 other veterans whose graves will be marked by flags. People can also visit the gravesites of their friends and relatives on that weekend.
The cemetery gates will be unlocked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Monday - May 28, 29 and 30.
Memorial Day ceremonies in Coos Bay
The annual cemetery Memorial Day services will be held Monday, May 30, starting at 10 a.m. at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. and 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay with the American Legion Bay Area Post #34 and the Coos Bay Elks Lodge #1160 as well as local veterans groups and organizations officiating.
Information and assistance locating grave spaces and flower placement will be provided throughout the weekend by the staff of Sunset Memorial Park and Ocean View Memory Gardens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In