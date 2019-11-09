Honor Flight of Oregon

Honor Flight of Oregon has escorted close to 600 veterans from Oregon since June 2010. About 50 of those have been from Coos and Curry counties. All together, the Honor Flight hubs in Oregon have escorted close to 2,500 veterans from throughout the state. The other hubs in Oregon: South Willamette (Eugene/Springfield) Portland and Eastern Oregon are independent and escort between 50-100 veterans each per year.

The cost per veteran will go up for the 2020 flights to approximately $1,250. Honor Flights of Oregon would like to do two flights a year, one in the spring and fall, escorting approximately 25 veterans and their guardians per flight. The number of flights is dependent upon donations as the "Honored Veterans" receive the trip free of charge while their guardians pay their own expenses through a donation to Honor Flight.

Honor Flight is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible. No donation is too small.