Megan Farmer of North Bend has been named to the Spring 2023 dean's list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

Pacific University serves more than 3,600 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. Committed to inspiring students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world, Pacific offers a transformational liberal arts foundation paired with meaningful professional preparation.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments