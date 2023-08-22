The PCIP is considered to be a project of national significance by creating a new gateway for west coast imports and exports for the movement of containers through the Port of Coos Bay.

Once constructed, this state-of-the-art facility will handle approximately 1.2 million containers per year and support approximately 2,500 direct jobs in Coos, Douglas and Lane Counties.

9
1
0
0
3





Online Poll

Are you and your family natural disaster ready?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments