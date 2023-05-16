On May 16, Coos County will hold a special district election for several open positions in local districts.
A number of the open positions are for school board seats in six different school districts, including Coos Bay School District, North Bend School District, Bandon School District, Coquille School District, Myrtle Point School District, and Powers School District.
North Bend School District has three school board positions with terms that expire in June 2023. Eight people have filed to run for the three open seats, which all have four-year terms.
Daniel W. Emmett, Nathan McClinktock, and Ginger Kralicek are all running for position one on the school board, which is currently held by Michelle Roberts.
Elliot Adams, Hira H. Qadir, and Carol Yardley are all running for position three on the school board, which is currently held by Steven Ryan.
Charlotte Hutt and Michelle Roberts are running for position seven on the school board, which is currently held by Carol Yardley.
On April 25, The League of Women Voters of Coos County held a public forum for the candidates to talk about their priorities and answer questions. All quotes included below were taken from that public forum.
Here are your candidates for the North Bend School District board positions!
Nathan McClintock
Nathan McClintock has lived in Coos County for about 30 years. McClintock holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UC Berkely and a law degree from the University of San Francisco.
He has practiced law in Oregon since 1984 and in Coos County since 1994. He has also served as judge pro tem for the Oregon Circuit Court since 2004. McClintock has two girls who are Freshman at North Bend High School and is running because he wants to make a difference.
“I’m running for the school board because I really want to make a difference,” McClintock said. “I really want to create the best learning environment for our teachers to teach and our students to learn. Part of my dynamic is to keep politics out of the decision-making for the school board.”
When asked what he believes the top roles and responsibilities of board members are, McClintock said setting policies is the most important role.
“The primary role as members of the board is to set a policy for the school itself,” McClintock said. “In order to do that, I think you need to communicate with community members, parents, with the administrators and teachers The school board is not running the day-today operations of the school. That is what the superintendents for.”
McClintock was also asked how he will address the needs of different students, including houseless students, LGBTQ students, and others. He said he wants to expand the scope of services provided to these groups of students.
“Homelessness is a problem this community can’t handle,” McClintock said. “Talking to some of the teachers, it is having an effect on some students that basically don’t get a meal to eat because they’re homeless. Fortunately, there is free breakfast and free lunch program for these students. But sometimes they can’t get to school in time for that. Expanding the scope of that for those kids would be a wonderful thing.”
McClintock said that when it comes to finding a new superintendent, he’s looking for someone with experience and to involve all stakeholders in the search process.
“In terms of the stakeholders, I think we need to involve everyone,” McClintock said. “The teachers, the administrative staff, even the students to a certain extent, and parents of course. I think we need to involve the community as a whole, because the more we involve the community in the school district, make them part of the solution, I think the better we are. What we’re looking for in terms of the superintendent, I think, is someone with experience.
“We don’t want a rookie. We have some serious issues we need to deal with. We want someone who is very capable, who doesn’t have a political agenda, we want someone who is open to LGBTQ, to assisting people with disabilities. Basically, we want someone who is going to be the superintendent for all the students.”
Hira H. Qadir
Hira H. Qadir is an office manager at Bay Area Kidney and Hypertension Care. She holds a bachelor’s degree in natural resources from Oregon State University. She is the mother of three children who have each attended North Bend schools. She said she’s running for the board position not only to do something for her own kids, but also for the community and the kids in the community at large.
“I’m a mom of three great kids. I took this opportunity to make sure I’m using my time toward an investment that will last forever, which is in our kids, our future generations, our students,” Qadir said. “I wanted to make sure I’m doing something that’s not only for my own kids, but for our community and our students.
“I want to listen to what everyone else has to say. I want to be the voice of everyone and then make a decision.”
When asked what she believes the top roles and responsibilities of board members are, Qadir said her top three responsibilities are to be a collaborator, work on bonds, and implement state and federal policies.
“The top three responsibilities and roles of the school board in my eyes are to be the collaborators of values and policies from the community to the students,” Qadir said. “I see the school board as the middle person who sees everything the students have to say, the community has to say. The second thing, for me, is to work on the bonds. The bonds are really important for the schools and the community. The last thing is to implement state and federal policies. Whatever the state decides, we have to make sure it goes well.”
Qadir was also asked how she will address the needs of different students, including houseless students, LGBTQ students, and others. She said she plants to treat everyone equally and expand resources for these groups.
“My first step would be to treat everybody with the same equity,” Qadir said. “I want to make sure that when I look at a student, I look at them individually, I see what their needs are. Similarly, I’ve heard that a lot of homeless students don’t identify themselves as homeless kids. So, I want to have resources for these kids, where they can go and talk to someone about it instead of dealing with it by themselves. I just want to make sure I take care of them as students.”
Qadir said that when it comes to finding a new superintendent, she’s looking to see how observant and flexible they are, but also whether the understand the community.
“I would look at them and see how observant they are, how flexible they are in observing other people’s issues, how flexible they are in stepping outside their bubble,” Qadir said. “I want to make sure they understand that this is our community, these are our basic needs. I think it’s important for our superintendent to have an open mind, to have a new perspective, because what they will be walking in to is tough. So, the new person needs to be responsible, needs to have an open mind. The stakeholders would be me, you, students, all community members. We need to make sure our students are getting the best of it, and everyone should be involved.”
Elliot Adams
Elliot Adams is a graduate of North Bend High School and holds an associate degree from SWOCC in nursing and a Bachelor of Science in pre-pharmacy from Oregon State University. He works as a registered nurse, which is part of the reason he believes he would be a great fit for the school board.
“With my experience as a nurse, I work across a disciplinary team, so I have experience not only working in multiple levels of management positions, but I also get to work with a diverse array of people from the community,” Adams said. “It’s up to me to acknowledge biases and leave biases at the door to try and figure out solutions that take all sorts of opinions and walks of life into consideration, in order to come out with a patient-centered goal.”
When asked what he believes the top roles and responsibilities of board members are, Adams said hiring a new superintendent and implementing policies from the state level were the two most important roles.
“One of the most important roles of the school board is hiring the new superintendent, who you trust to run the school district in general,” Adams said. “Another role of the school board is to adopt and implement policies from the state level down to the community level. They’re kind of the face of the school district in general.
“We’re kind of the public role models of this position.”
Adams was also asked how he will address the needs of different students, including houseless students, LGBTQ students, and others. He said getting the community to support supplying more resources for these groups is the most important thing.
“I think there’s a lot of resources in this community,” Adams said. “Both North Bend and Coos Bay are both very willing to rally around their sports teams. If only they were willing to rally around all of their students and step up for what’s right. I think this comes down to more community support. We need more community support to get more resources. I think it’s ultimately down to the community stepping up and taking more responsibility in supporting these marginalized groups.”
Adams said that when it comes to finding a new superintendent, he’s looking for experience and a reason for why they want to work in the community.
“I think an experienced superintendent is a very good choice because it does sound like we have a lot of heavy topics,” Adams said. “I think a non-political, non-religious person should be chosen for our superintendent because this should be a non-partisan, secular institution. I think we should examine why they left their last job and why they want to work in our community.”
Charlotte Hutt
Charlotte Hutt is a retired teacher of 30 years with experience teaching from the junior high to community college level. She holds a bachelor’s degree in math and liberal arts from Evergreen State College and a master’s degree in math education from Oregon State University. Hutt said her experience working in schools has given her an awareness of many of the problems they are facing.
“I’m aware of many of the problems we face, and I’ve worked in many capacities in schools, too,” Hutt said. “I’ve worked hard to become a great team builder so we can solve all those problems. I think what I can bring to the board is the ability to know where some of those solutions are. I also understand the regulations that schools fall under. I’m very open and willing to communicate with everyone that has a stake in this, which is most importantly our students, teachers, and our parents.”
When asked what she believes the top roles and responsibilities of board members are, Hutt said setting policy, setting a positive tone, and hiring a superintendent are the three most important roles.
“Setting policy is really bridging the gap between what the schools need, what the community needs, and what the state regulations are. So that is a huge priority, I think,” Hutt said. “We can also set a positive tone, which is number two for me. We are the umbrella organization for the school district, and by doing that, when it’s time to pass a bond, we can all be out there working for that bond. And then hiring that superintendent is number three, because that superintendent works with the board. The board needs to really use that superintendent because that person is really skilled.”
Hutt was also asked how she will address the needs of different students, including houseless students, LGBTQ students, and others. She said she commends the services currently available to children in these groups but would still want to expand them.
“As a teacher a long time ago, I brought the apples and the granola bars to class, because there weren’t services for our students who were coming in hungry,” Hutt said. “We do have some of those services now, and I’ve been very happy to see that. I would also add to that a welcoming person in the morning whose making sure the children are really being guided and studying. The other thing I find quite commendable is that the district is following the state policy of bussing students from wherever they might end up back to their home school. I was a foster child and I moved from place to place as I moved from foster home to foster home. It was actually teachers and librarians that saved me.”
Hutt said that when it comes to finding a new superintendent, the ability to communicate and to listen are the most important qualities to her.
“I’m going to stress communication. A superintendent will know the laws probably better than any of us, and that person is going to need to communicate why we obey the laws as we set policies for this district,” Hutt said. “They also need to go out and listen and help bring people together. I really do want them to get to know what’s going on in our schools, with our teachers, with our families and students. I want them to be the face of the district.”
Daniel W. Emmett
Daniel W. Emmett was born and raised in North Bend. He is a clinician at River’s Edge Behavioral Health and holds a Doctor of Psychology. He has also spent 11 years working as a therapist, with 4 years spent as the District 13 school-based therapist.
Emmett was unable to attend the forum because of a schedule conflict.
Ginger Kralicek
Ginger Kralicek is a full-time student pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree with a focus in language and education. Kracilek was unable to attend the forum.
Carol Yardley
Carol Yardley is a retired insurance agent in North Bend. She was temporarily appointed to position seven on the school board this past March. Yardley was unable to attend the forum.
Michelle Roberts
Michelle Roberts holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from George Fox University and is currently a stay-at-home mom. She was temporarily appointed to position one on the school board this past March. Roberts was unable to attend the forum.
