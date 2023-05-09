Election
Photo: Metro Creative

On May 16, Coos County will hold a special district election for several open positions in local districts.

A number of the open positions are for school board seats in six different school districts, including Coos Bay School District, North Bend School District, Bandon School District, Coquille School District, Myrtle Point School District, and Powers School District.

