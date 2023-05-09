On May 16, Coos County will hold a special district election for several open positions in local districts.
A number of the open positions are for school board seats in six different school districts, including Coos Bay School District, North Bend School District, Bandon School District, Coquille School District, Myrtle Point School District, and Powers School District.
Coos Bay School District has three school board positions with terms that expire in June 2023. Four people have filed to run for the three open seats, which all have four-year terms.
Kimberly Brick, who currently holds position three on the school board, is running for another term unopposed.
Kevin Dubisar, who currently hold position four on the school board, is running for another term unopposed.
Addie Hutchinson is running for position seven, which is currently held by Dustin Clarke.
Jim Kingsley is also running for position seven. Clarke chose not to seek re-election.
On April 18, The League of Women Voters of Coos County held a public forum for the candidates to talk about their priorities and answer questions. All quotes included below were taken from that public forum.
Here are your candidates for the Coos Bay School District board positions.
Kimberly Brick
Kimberly Brick is a proud Marshfield graduate who has dedicated much of her life to early childhood education. After graduating with multiple degrees in Human Services and Social and Behavioral Sciences from SWOCC and Linfield University, respectively, Brick went on to get a degree in Early Childhood Education. Since then, she’s worked with individuals with special needs and served on the State Advisory Council for Special Education.
“I’ve grown up here. I love our community and I’ve always wanted to give back,” Brick said. “Dear to my heart is education, especially early childhood education.”
When asked what relevant skills and experience she brings to the school board regarding education, personnel management, and judgment management, Brick said her school board experience and work in early childhood education have given her the knowledge and empathy required by the position.
“I’ve obviously been involved with the school board for a few years now. We go through the school budget and approving that,” Brick said. “In my personal and professional life, I’ve worked in early childhood education and for nonprofits. I’ve helped start our early head start program in 2009/2010. I was put in charge of that program, and we put together a wonderful staff. We had to get a childcare center up and running within three months. That taught me a lot to do in terms of budgeting and a lot about what not to do.”
Brick said that she wants to hear from everybody in the community when being a liaison between the community and the superintendent.
“I want to hear and listen to all the kids,” Brick said. “Community members are definitely important in that because we partner with our community. I absolutely love hearing from staff and the community. I get emails and phone calls and we take it all in. That’s how I currently do it and that’s how I want to continue it in the future.”
Brick was also asked how she will address the needs of different students, including houseless students, LGBTQ students, and others. She said her experience being a teen parent and raising three kids with special needs has prepared her well.
“I’ve had the experience of being a teen parent and raising three kids that are special needs. I was also homeless as a child, so I know that being houseless can impact your education,” Brick said. “It’s about individualizing and treating each student specifically how they want to be treated. I call it the platinum rule. We always hear about the golden rule – treat others how you want to be treated – but really, we are all individuals with different cultures and different customs. So, I think learning about that is important. That can be for people of different races or cultures or different parts of the LGBTQ community.”
Addie Hutchison
Addie Hutchison moved to Coos Bay six years ago from Amherst, New Hampshire after she retired. Hutchison served on a school board in Amherst for 14 years, and she currently serves on the Budget Committee for the Coos Bay School Board. Before retirement, she worked as a human rights investigator for the State of New Hampshire.
“My husband and I moved to Coos Bay from Amherst, New Hampshire 6 years ago when I retired,” Hutchison said. “I have the privilege of serving on a local school board out there for 14 years. What I learned was that participation on the school board was the most important and most rewarding thing you can do for your community. The children you touch are our future.
When asked what relevant skills and experience she brings to the school board regarding education, personnel management, and judgment management, Hutchison said her previous school board experience in New Hampshire has prepared her well.
“My skills in school management come from my years on the school board in New Hampshire,” Hutchison said. “I was the chair for a number of years, I was on the budget committee. In my professional career, I worked with a number of constituents that I think mirror what we find here in Coos Bay. I worked for the Human Rights Commission; I worked in Human Resources at the community college level. That’s where I primarily get my skillset that I would bring to the board.”
Hutchison said she thinks her work for the human rights commission would make her a great liaison between the community and superintendent.
“I actually think my professional history comes well into play here,” Hutchison said. “As an investigator for the human rights commission, I was daily presented with situations I had to look at, I had to listen to people on both sides, and then I had to make a decision based on what I heard. I think that makes me uniquely qualified in that area.”
In trying to address the needs of different students, including houseless and LGBTQ students, Hutchison stated that expanding partnerships with organizations that provide services to these groups is important to her.
“We are very lucky in our community to have a number of organizations that work with our schools: The Arc project, AYA that works with homeless youth,” Hutchison said. “I would continue and expand our partnerships with those organizations. I would also address kids that learn differently. Not all kids learn the same. Our program has to be flexible so that we can meet kids where they’re coming from. We also have to offer alternative paths to a future. We need to expand out vocational program so that kids have skills to take to the workplace.”
Jim Kingsley
Jim Kingsley has lived in Coos Bay for the last 12 years, working as a school bus driver the last three and a half years. Previously, Kingsley worked in construction and volunteered as a firefighter and EMT.
“I’ve lived in Coos Bay for 12 years. I’ve driven a school bus for three and a half years,” Kingsley said. “I’m running for our children. Things are not going quite the way they should be with too much government intervention in our schools. I’d like to get the schools backs to where they used to be with the three R’s – reading, writing, and arithmetic – and teaching history and science to give students the tools for survival once they get out of schools.”
When asked what relevant skills and experience he brings to the school board regarding education, personnel management, and judgment management, Kingsley referenced his student management experience he’s gained from being a bus driver.
“I’m not a teacher, but I’ve worked with people who teach and taught classes with recruits,” Kingsley said. “I haven’t learned all the intricacies of the board. I’ve worked with kids and had to exercise student management, which is making sure everyone is safe on the bus.”
Kingsley said his main priority is to keep the students safe and give them the tools to succeed in the real world.
“What I want to do is keep our schools safe for our kids. There’s too much ‘wokeness’ out there that does not belong in the schools,” Kingsley said. “Once they turn 18, they can do what they want. But until then, you’ve got to protect them. The purpose of schools is to give them tools so they can succeed in the real world. That’s what I want.”
In trying to address the needs of different students, including houseless and LGBTQ students, Kingsley stated that its an issue that has to be dealt with.
“I kind of look at things in black and white a lot. Unfortunately, there are those that are special needs and have problems and all of that. It’s something that we have and always will have,” Kingsley said. “We’ve got to deal with it. The teachers are the professionals, so we’ve got to let them do what’s best for other kids.”
Kevin Dubisar
Kevin Dubisar has served on the Coos Bay School Board for the last four years, with three of those years spent serving on the Facilities Committee. Previously, Dubisar obtained an associate degree in criminal justice from SWOCC, as well as served in the U.S. Army for four years. In his free time, Dubisar has coached youth sports for the last ten years.
Kevin Dubisar did not participate in the public forum.
