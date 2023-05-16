On May 16, Coos County will hold a special district election for several open positions in local districts.
A number of the open positions are for school board seats in six different school districts, including Coos Bay School District, North Bend School District, Bandon School District, Coquille School District, Myrtle Point School District, and Powers School District.
Bandon School District has four school board positions with terms that expire in June 2023. Five people have filed to run for the four open seats, which all have four-year terms.
A.J. Kimball, who currently holds position four on the school board, is running for another term unopposed.
Anthony Zunino, who currently holds position six on the school board, is running for another term unopposed.
Greg Looney, who currently holds position seven on the school board, is running for another term unopposed.
Martha Lane is running for position two on the school board, which is currently held by Ryan Sherman. Farrell C. Fox is also running for position two on the school board.
On April 19, The League of Women Voters of Coos County held a public forum for the candidates to talk about their priorities and answer questions. All quotes included below were taken from that public forum.
Here are your candidates for the Bandon School District board positions!
A.J. Kimball
A.J Kimball has lived in Bandon for 26 years and is the owner of Kimball Custom Art. Him and his wife have two children currently in the Bandon School District, which is part of the reason he decided to run for the open school board position back in 2019. Kimball describes his experience on the school board as one of the “most rewarding” aspects of his life.
“We have two children in the school district,” Kimball said. “It has been one of the most rewarding aspects of our lives being able to be in our wonderful schools, meet our principals, our supers, our teachers. Previously I worked at a preschool that was housed in Ocean Crest, and I fell in love with the school, with the teachers.”
When asked what relevant skills and experience he brings to the school board regarding education, personnel management, and judgement management, Kimball said previous experience working in a pre-school and his time spent with children through the church are his most relevant experiences.
“Relevant skills and experience I have is that I’ve worked in a pre-school. We had a very low-budget preschool, which meant that we were very hands on,” Kimball said. “That translates to looking over these budgets and going, ‘we’re supposed to pay everything with this small budget?’ I have years of spending time with children through the church. I’ve counseled many high-school camps. Organizing kids and people is one of the things I’ve come to learn. I talk to people, and I communicate. And I think that one of the most important things we can do on a board is talk to people and communicate with one another.”
Kimball said his favorite way to connect the community and the superintendent is through direct communication and conversations.
“My favorite way [to connect the community and superintendent] is through direct communications and conversations,” Kimball said. “My favorite thing to do was walk the halls. We went everywhere. You learn so much more by having those conversations along the way. There’s something special about having that one-on-one chat with the people.”
Kimball was also asked if he believes the school district needs to provide more mental health resources for students. He said he thinks they absolutely need to.
“Does the school need to provide more mental health? Absolutely,” Kimball said. “Let me tell you a few things the school board has been doing since I’ve been on. We’ve had an administrator who was been providing social and emotional training and she’s been providing it for the entire staff, from janitors to bus drivers. Everyone is getting training on how to deal with themselves. I’m amazed at how it translates from our teachers and staff to our kids. If everyone is communicating the same language and the same learning, they can help each other out.”
Anthony Zunino
Anthony Zunino has lived in Bandon for 28 years. He has 15 years of public safety experience, working for both the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Bandon Police Department. Currently, he is the self-employed proprietor of Freedom Graphics. Zunino spent 8 years on the Bandon Rural Fire Protection District Board and has served on the Bandon School Board since 2022. He said coming from a large school district to Bandon School District as a kid showed him that he preferred the smaller, personalized school experience Bandon provides.
“I came from a 6A school of 4800 kids and came to Bandon to walk into a class of 45,” Zunino said. “It was quite the culture shock, to say the least. But I learned very quickly that that’s where it’s at, right here in Bandon and the way our educators direct their attention to students.”
When asked what relevant skills and experience he brings to the school board regarding education, personnel management, and judgement management, Zunino said most of his relevant experience comes from being a student in the school district.
“My experience in education has mostly been as a student. I’ve learned in multiple learning environments, in a 6A school district and a 2A school district, Zunino said. “Beyond that, I was a field training officer when I worked for the sheriff’s office, so I do have some experience on the teaching side of things as well. On a personnel management point of view, I was a supervisor for the sheriff’s office, so I understand working with time management and dealing with time off. On the budget piece of things, for the Bandon Rural Fire Protection District it’s a public budget just like the school district, so I’ve learned to wade through those volumes of documents to learn where the money goes. I’ve also worked on a few non-profits’ boards.”
Zunino said he thinks being a great liaison between the community and superintendent involves being transparent and getting to know the school staff.
“As a school board member, I believe that’s our primary function,” Zunino said. “Were the frontline to the taxpayers and the parents in the district. I think it’s extremely important to be transparent and be available to people if they’re willing to talk to you. I also think that getting to know your staff in the schools is extremely important. In doing that I try to attend as many functions as I can.”
Zunino was also asked if he believes the school district needs to provide more mental health resources for students. He said he believes they do.
“I would say yes to that. Of course, I would refer to our professionals within the district, but I feel like socially and economically it seems like the world is accelerating in the way things change, making it tough to try and keep up with social norms,” Zunino said. “I think there are so many facets were not even aware of. Yes, I would say that the mental health would be prudent and applicable, at least if nothing else from an assessment point of view, trying to figure out some of the challenges that these kiddos are facing on a daily basis.”
Martha Lane
Martha Lane was born in western New York and moved to Portland, Oregon when she was in eighth grade. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Portland State University and a Master of Arts in education from the University of Portland. Lane also has about 40 years of teaching experience in kindergarten through community college levels, and 31 years of teaching experience in the Bandon School District. Lane said she thinks there’s still room for improvement in the Bandon School District despite the solid practices already in place.
“Do I see things that can be improved? Of course. Do I see exemplary, solid practices and evidence in all the schools? Absolutely,” Lane said. “This is a great school district. There are many important topics facing education today, and some of them need to be seriously studied. To me, none is more important than the day-to-day ethical care and safety of every person in the schools.”
When asked what relevant skills and experience she brings to the school board regarding education, personnel management, and judgement management, Lane said her 40 years of teaching experience comes into play.
“Because I have 40 years of working in education, strong skills for me would be communication and knowledge of the innerworkings of the school system,” Lane said. “I think that I would establish time in each school and use my ability to talk to people and listen. I’d also set up on email account specifically for our millennial parents so there’s a way for them to access us.”
Lane said she would set up avenues for good communication and utilize polls and surveys when operating as a liaison between the community and the superintendent.
“I would set up avenues for good communication – polls and surveys approved and shared with the relevant people concerned with those results,” Lane said. “I think that frequently visiting buildings, networking with other important community endeavors around our town is important, too. I think that establishing time in each school and meeting the kids in our schools is important as well.”
Lane was also asked if she believes the school district needs to provide more mental health resources for students. She said she isn’t sure what’s currently being provided, but that mental health is an important field of study.
“I’m not exactly sure what is being provided for our professionals and students in our schools, but that it is an important field of study,” Lane said. “I think that a good, healthy school climate can go a long way to making differences acceptable and bullying to recede. It’s really, really important that we consider children at their age, their interest level, we teach to them specifically where they are and lead them forward to reduce anxiety. I think school should be a pleasant situation.”
Farrell C. Fox
Farrell C. Fox is a graduate of Royal Oak High School and previously worked as a construction electrician. He is a father of six children and has experience in various types of schools, including public, private, Christian, and charter schools. Fox is a trustee at the Bandon First Baptist Church. He said he hopes to address any issues in the Bandon School District by making a positive impact.
“I feel that there’s a lot of things going on in the school systems that need to be straightened out across the country,” Fox said. “Currently, I’m not sure if there are any problems in Bandon. Hopefully I’ll be able to have a positive impact in that aspect.”
When asked what relevant skills and experience he brings to the school board regarding education, personnel management, and judgement management, Fox said his experience as a foreman in the construction industry has prepared him well.
“My experience in the construction industry was as a foreman, so there’s a bit of management involved with that,” Fox said. “I also spent four years in apprentice class to become a general electrician. What I believe is important for all that are involved in the system of education is common sense when things are being discussed and decided upon. There’s a lot of bad decisions being made in different places regarding the safety of children and the exploitation of children that I think are really bad.”
Fox said open communication and honesty are the most important aspects when operating as a liaison between the community and the superintendent.
“Communication is obviously the primary thing there, I believe,” Fox said. “The parents are the ones who own the children. I think there seems to be a push in a different direction than that. Being honest goes a long way, I believe. Say what you mean and mean what you say.”
Fox was also asked if he believes the school district needs to provide more mental health resources for students. He said he doesn’t know what’s currently being provided, but that it needs to be sufficient.
“I don’t know at what level they are currently providing, but I think it needs to be sufficient mental health assistance,” Fox said. “Also, all the staff should be able to recognize when there is a problem with a student, so that student should be counseled appropriately. When kids are disruptive, the soft hand of correction needs to come into play. Children need to understand there are others involved. The children are there to learn.”
Greg Looney
Greg Looney has served on the Bandon School Board for the last four years. Previously, Looney worked as a police officer and journeyman lineman for the City of Bandon. Looney was out of town and unable to attend the public forum.
This article is part of an ongoing series covering school board candidates for the Coos County school districts with open positions. Go to https://theworldlink.com/news/ for more information on other districts’ candidates.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In