HOOD RIVER COUNTY — Oregon has a confirmed case of measles.
According to a press release from the Oregon Health Authority, an infectious individual traveled to The Dalles and Hood River over the Christmas holiday between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31.
“The individual was seen Wednesday, Jan. 2 at a hospital in the Portland area, and measles was confirmed as the diagnosis on Jan. 3,” the release said, adding that OHA and other local public health agencies are actively monitoring the case.
"Measles is a highly contagious disease with the potential to cause significant health complications," said Miriam McDonell, MD, in the release, the North Central Public Health District’s Health Officer. "Fortunately, due to very high vaccination rates in Oregon, cases of measles are quite rare."
Thanks to vaccinations, most Oregonians are protected against measles. However, risk is higher for unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed at one of the following locations and times:
- The Discovery Center, The Dalles, Dec. 29, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
- Fred Meyer, The Dalles, Dec. 31, 5-6 p.m.
- Doppio Café, Hood River, Dec. 30, noon to 1 p.m.
- Goodwill, Hood River, Dec. 30, noon to 1 p.m.
- Full Sail Brewery, Hood River, Dec. 30, 1-2 p.m.
- OHSU Emergency Department, Portland, Jan. 2, 9 a.m. to noon.
“After someone is exposed, illness usually develops in about two weeks, sometimes longer,” the release said. “Oregon public health officials are advising anyone who believes they have symptoms of measles to first call their health care provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.”
Symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a red rash that typically starts with the face before spreading across the body.
“Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads easily to people who are not immune,” the release said. “It is spread through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes. People with measles can spread the virus to others before they develop a rash. The virus can also linger in the air for minutes to hours after someone who is infectious has left.”
Questions about measles or the vaccine should be directed to a primary care provider or the county health department. For more information on measles for the public, visit www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Pages/measles.aspx.
"From this exposure, we would expect symptoms in anyone newly infected to appear any time over the next two weeks," McDonell said in the release.