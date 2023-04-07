Coos County Airport District commissioners have appointed Caddy McKeown of Coos Bay to fill a vacant board position. Commissioners made the appointment at their regular board meeting on March 23. Commissioner Helen Mineau held the position for 20 years before passing away in February.
McKeown honored the former commissioner and her legacy saying, “Helen casts a long shadow in the aviation industry that is impossible to fill. But as a dyed-in-the-wool ‘transportation geek’, something Helen and I had in common; it seemed a natural fit for me to offer my experience and step up. I will work hard to honor Commissioner Mineau’s decades of service and dedication to our Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.”
McKeown is no stranger to public service. She served eight years in the Oregon House of Representatives. During that time, she co-chaired the Transportation Committee and was a member of the Economic Recovery and Prosperity Committee. CCAD Vice-Chair, Joe Benetti says McKeown’s legislative background is a huge asset.
“The transportation knowledge Caddy has, as a legislator who has worked on behalf of the south coast and the airport, is a tremendous addition to the district. She grew up here, so she understands the needs of rural Oregon and making connectivity a priority.”
Three positions are up for election on May 16, including McKeown’s. She is the only one who has filed for the position she now holds. Two others held by Mike Collins and Dr. Jason Bell will also be on the ballot. Both have filed and will face a challenger in the election.
In other business, the board approved four budget committee members and a budget calendar. MJ Koreiva and Brian Moore have been reappointed. Newcomers, Andrew Brainard and Garrett King, were also appointed. The first budget committee meeting will be held May 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the District Board Room, 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend.
CCAD owns and operates the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, which consists of 619 landside and airside acres. It leases over 33 commercial facilities, and combined with those tenants, employs over 600 personnel. For more information, call (541) 756-8531.
