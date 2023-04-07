Caddy McKeown

Former State Rep. Caddy McKeown will continue her public service as a member of the Coos County Airport District board after she was appointed to fill a vacant seat.

Coos County Airport District commissioners have appointed Caddy McKeown of Coos Bay to fill a vacant board position. Commissioners made the appointment at their regular board meeting on March 23. Commissioner Helen Mineau held the position for 20 years before passing away in February.

McKeown honored the former commissioner and her legacy saying, “Helen casts a long shadow in the aviation industry that is impossible to fill. But as a dyed-in-the-wool ‘transportation geek’, something Helen and I had in common; it seemed a natural fit for me to offer my experience and step up. I will work hard to honor Commissioner Mineau’s decades of service and dedication to our Southwest Oregon Regional Airport.”

Caddy McKeown
