Charis McGaughy didn't grow up wanting to be an educator, but one moment as a teen changed her life forever.
Now decades later, McGaughy is preparing to take over as the new superintendent of the Coos Bay School District this summer.
McGaughy grew up as the daughter of a college professor and the granddaughter of a school superintendent, but as a teen she was determined to make her mark as an attorney fighting for social justice.
"Growing up, I always said I was going to be a lawyer," McGaughy said this week. "I was always passionate about social justice issues. My father knew Martin Luther King Jr. I grew up in a family that valued social justice."
That value is what eventually led McGaughy to education, but in a different way than most. McGaughy graduated from high school early and decided to take a year off before going to college. That year, she was living in Bornea, when her life changed.
She said she went to a move with friends one night, and when they came out of the theater late at night, McGaughy noticed lots of children, small children running around.
"I asked why aren't the kids at home in bed," McGaughy said. "My friend looked at me and said, 'they don't have a home.' It really struck me at that point how lucky I am."
McGaughy also realized that night how education can be the answer for those having even the hardest time.
"When you look at issues of poverty, hunger and violence, education is a way out," she said.
After graduating from Pomona College, McGaughy taught for two years with Teach for America. She then went back to school and earned her master's degree from the University of Texas. But instead of going back to the classroom, McGaughy went to work for the Texas Department of Education, mostly on statewide policy issues.
After getting married, McGaughy moved to Nashville, Tenn., and had the opportunity to go to Vanderbilt, where she earned her PhD in K-12 education leadership, policy and organization.
She did return to the classroom for a several years, but when her husband got a job in Korea, McGaughy took her two daughters and came home to Oregon to be close to family.
In Eugene, McGaughy was the director of a nonprofit that worked in college and career readiness. In that role, she focused on state and national issues regarding career readiness.
But after eight years, she was ready to return to public schools, so she jumped at an opportunity to work with the Eugene school district.
"I joke I took my stay-at-home mom job and went to work for the Eugene School District," she said.
The first year in the school district, she served as chief of staff and then six years as assistant superintendent. When her youngest daughter graduated, McGaughy said she and her husband started discussing moving to the coast, taking a job as the interim superintendent of the South Coast Education Services District.
"I took the interim job to see if we wanted to stay down here," she said. "We've fallen in love with it and then the superintendent's job opened up."
McGaughy was one of 19 people to apply, went through several interviews and was offered the job last week.
"I took a non-traditional route," she said with a laugh.
But what's important to McGaughy is she got here, the exact place she want to be.
"Public education obviously is my passion, and here is a community that so obviously supports the schools, that's why I applied for the job," McGaughy said.
She said as superintendent her job is focused on doing what's best for students, all students.
"I want to know each of them individually," she said. "I want to know what's going on in their lives. How can we be flexible to recconect and re-engange so all of our students have a chance to thrive."
And thriving is the key, she said. For some, that might mean college. For others, the military. For others, it might mean going to work as soon as they finish school. Whatever it means, McGaughy wants schools in Coos Bay to meet the need.
"How do we make sure every student when they're done with high school is prepared to take the next step for what they aspire to?" McGaughy asked. "Schools need to provide all kinds of opportunities."
While her priority will be students and schools in Coos Bay, McGaughy said working for students requires being an active part of the community. And she is ready for that role.
"I see myself as a listener and a connector," she said. "I need to listen to what the community wants and make connections to make that happen. I also want to be on a mission to share my love of education."
McGaughy understands there is a lot to learn and a lot to do, but she is eager to get started when she takes the role July 1.
"I start July 1, and we'll be looking into things this summer," she said.
