The Coos Bay School District officially has a new leader.
After a months-long search, the school board voted to hire Charis McGaughy as the district’s new superintendent. McGaughy will take the position July 1 after Bryan Trendell officially retires.
McGaughy was one of two finalists that met with the community and answered questions two weeks ago. Nanette Hagan, the current superintendent of the Myrtle Point School District, was the second finalist.
McGaughy currently serves as the interim superintendent of the South Coast Education Service District in Coos Bay. She previously served as the assistant superintendent for instruction for seven years in the Eugene school district.
“Dr. McGaughy will be a wonderful addition to our school district,” said board Vice Chair Kim Brick.
During the public meeting, McGaughy said she applied for the superintendent post in Coos Bay because she and her husband love the community and want to remain her permanently.
“I love small, coastal communities,” she said. “I graduated from one. I believe Coos Bay School District is the shining star in the area.”
McGaughy said one of her goals as superintendent will be to increase partnerships between the school district and the community. She explained that public schools cannot always meet every need of a student, but by working with others, the partnership can make a big difference in students’ lives.
“My vision for every student is building a comprehensive community wrap around so we know every child’s name and needs so we can meet those needs.”
McGaughy received her master's degree from the University of Texas at Austin in public affairs. She received doctoral degree in educational leadership, policy and organizations from Vanderbilt University.
“It’s an honor to accept this position, and I am excited to work with this team,” McGaughy said after receiving the job.
As she prepares to become the superintendent of the Coos Bay School District, McGaughy said her philosophy toward public education will remain the same as it was when she started as a classroom teacher.
“Always putting students first,” she said. “That’s my heart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In