Charis McGaughy

Charis McGaughy has only been the superintendent of Coos Bay Schools for just over a month, but she is already making big plans for her first year.

In a discussion with The World on Tuesday, McGaughy said the school board voted to let her begin work on a five-year strategic plan that will guide decisions the district makes into the future. 

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you ready for back-to-school?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments