Charis McGaughy has only been the superintendent of Coos Bay Schools for just over a month, but she is already making big plans for her first year.
In a discussion with The World on Tuesday, McGaughy said the school board voted to let her begin work on a five-year strategic plan that will guide decisions the district makes into the future.
But making that plan won’t be easy. Before anyone starts working on a strategic plan, McGaughy said she needs to listen to the community.
“I want to be out listening to community and know what their priorities are,” she said. “I’m assuming I’ll do 25 or 30 listening sessions. I’ll go twice to every building (school), once to do a listening session with staff and once to listen to parents.”
She said at the meetings, she will let those in attendance do most of the talking, because she wants the district’s goal to reflect the wants and needs of the community.
“They need to tell me and the district what their priorities are for the district, and we’ll build plans to make that happen,” McGaughy said. “I want to use year one of my tenure to listen to the district.”
McGaughy said she is reaching out to the community because she understands schools cannot function alone when it comes to helping children.
“A human being is a complex individual, and when you’re in education, you’re developing a human,” she said. “You can’t do it alone. What role does the community need the schools to have? Community partners are critical. It’s best for the student and best for the community.”
Less than a month before the start of school, McGaughy said the district is making good progress in getting ready.
Work at Madison School in ongoing, but the school will be ready on day one. In addition, the district is only three teachers short of being fully staffed, a rarity in today’s world.
After moving from the South Coast Education Services District to lead Coos Bay schools, McGaughy said she is lucky to have existing relationships with the other superintendents in the region.
“I have close relationships with all 10 superintendents in the region,” she said. “It’s nice as a new superintendent to already have the contacts. It’s a great support network.”
As school prepares to open, McGaughy said the district is preparing to open with no noticeable COVID restrictions, something she said is a relief to parents and teachers alike.
“It will be optional whether a student wears a mask or not,” she said. “The staff is still required to have two vaccines or an exception to be employed. They have not weighed in on boosters. We will continue with the same safety and mitigation efforts. If someone is sick, we don’t want them in school.”
McGaughy said she is aware of the new CDC recommendations that no longer differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but she said until the Oregon Department of Education changes its rule, the district cannot make changes.
“COVID is still here,” she said. “We’re going to have more people positive with less severe symptoms. We’re still going to have staff shortages, so, if anyone wants to be a substitute teacher, we desperately need some.”
It’s also easier than ever to be licensed as a substitute, after the state waived a requirement to have a bachelor’s degree. Until October, the requirements are to be over 18 and able to pass a criminal background check and a drug test. The pay has increased to $201 a day, and the district is offering to reimburse the cost of getting a state license after a teacher teaches 10 days.
Another big change in the district is with the completion of the new Madison school and upgrades to Sunset, all schools in the district will have new safety measures that limit who can go into the buildings. Anyone entering a school will have to go through a vestibule and into the office before being allowed inside the school.
When work at Madison is complete, it will make the third new, or rebuilt school over the last three years. McGaughy said the district is ready to show off those schools to the public.
“We’re going to have open houses for the community,” she said. “Because of COVID, we didn’t get to have open houses for Eastside and Marshfield Junior High. We want them to see what their tax money is being spent on.”
One other big change this coming school year is a new curriculum for all English/language arts classes.
“Last year, the adopted a brand-new English/language arts curriculum, and this year we are putting it in,” McGaughy said. “It’s a big deal. Part of the English/language arts adoption is aligned so we can monitor each student and see how much progress they’re making.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In