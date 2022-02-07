North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke told members of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce the city has made great strides in the year since the took office.
While giving the State of the City address, Engelke said it's amazing what has been accomplished in such a little time. During her speech, she said to understand what's happening in the city, you would have to go back to early 2021.
"The city councilors and I and staff met shortly after the election," Engelke said. "We sat down as a new council and we decided to do a visioning session where we could come up with our priorities. It became very clear to me we want to make your priorities our priorities. SO we went around and as a council we came up with ideas that were important to us.
"If you run for office, you run for office for a reason. A lot of us had great ideas and this was our time to formulate those. It was amazing. You can imagine the ideas that went around at first. We knew as a council we wanted to do everything we could as a council to move the city forward and make it grow."
After the meeting, the council came up with a series of goals and had staff begin to work to make them reality.
"We created a strategic plan to move the city forward," Engelke said. "Our first goal was to identify and bring in additional resources to move the city forward."
On that vein, Engelke said North Bend has received more than $4.6 million in grants in just the last 10 months.
"That is huge for the city," she said. "It's unparalleled, the amount of money we were able to bring in."
Engelke said some of that money was used in ways that will benefit the city for years, pointing to new police vehicles and rapid response vehicles for the fire department.
Grants were also used to open the city pool for free over the summer and are currently being used to replace aging equipment in the pool.
"I got to tour firsthand and see that we needed to figure out a way to keep the pool open for the next 20 to 30 years," the mayor said.
Engelke was highly thankful for the Oregon Community Foundation grant that allowed the city to operate pool and a summer bowling camp for free.
"Think of the kids we were able to serve in the community with that grant," she said. "They deserve it. It's been pretty crazy the last two years."
Other grants and city funding were used to repair roads and fix sidewalks, something the city desperately needed.
"We feel we have set the infrastructure for the next decade just in what we've done the last 10 months," Engelke said.
Engelke also applauded a move the Urban Renewal Agency made to purchase the old county annex downtown with a plan to replace it for commercial space an housing.
"What's next," she asked. "We're going to get the annex torn down and rebuilt. We want your priorities to be our priorities."
One thing Engelke was proud of moving forward was a plan to move the city Christmas celebrations where they should be.
"You might have watched over the last year or two on how we tried to keep the spirit of Christmas alive, even in COVID," Engelke said. "Next year we're going to move it all downtown."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In