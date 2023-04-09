The Coos Watershed Mayfly Festival is returning to Mingus Park on May 20 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sponsored by the Coos Watershed Association and other local partners, this is a free, all-ages, hands-on celebration of watershed ecology and interconnectedness through activities, games, live music, science, and art.
What lives in the Mingus Park pond? How well do you know your plants? Can you answer salmon trivia? What work is being done in our community to improve water quality? What's a mayfly and why are we naming a festival after it? Join us on May 20 to find out all that and more.
