The MayFly Festival is returning to Mingus Park on May 20.
This free event includes music and arts performances, hands-on activities, an ivy pull, a parade, food vendors and more.
The festival was created by the Coos Watershed Association and their local partners to to celebrate the local watershed ecology. It was also designed for fun.
“There’s a big art component to the festival because art and science go hand and hand. Also, the arts are a really fun way to learn about things.” said Alexa Carleton, Coos Watershed Association’s outreach coordinator.
“So a big part of the festival is just about having fun and being silly. We have costume making and make hats and do a ‘procession of the species’ around the pond,” she said.
While the event is free, organizers said it is a good idea to bring some cash for swag and raffles – as well for treats from Sea Kitty Seafoods and Coos Head Food Co-op Deli food vendors.
There will also be performances at the festival. It will start with a performance by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Suislaw Indians youth, and will be followed with a no-mat-needed yoga stretch, a story time with American Sign Language translation, Side of theTide Morris dancers and end with a concert by the South Fork Four.
“The Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians is honored to open this year’s Mayfly Festival with some Tribal songs performed by our Tribal youth,” said Ashley Russell (miluk coos & pamunkey). Russel is the Assistant Director of Culture and Natural Resources with the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians.
“Keeping with the theme of stewardship, we will also be hosting a booth where community members can create a non-point source pollution awareness themed item with some cool stencils we helped co-create with the Coos Watershed Association. So, be sure to stop by our booth and see what non-point source pollution is all about and what you can do to help,” said Russell.
There will be a total of 18 activity booths for visitors to learn and explore at the Mayfly Festival.
Kids have always been a focus of the festival. While the festival is still great for youth – it has expanded to include a little something for everyone, said Coos Watershed Association organizers.
Anyone who appreciates art and nature should appreciate the festival, Carleton said.
“We have trivia questions at each booth that are both kid level and adult level. We have an ivy pull where you can come and pull weeds. You can pull up a chair next to stage and listen to music and performances all day. If you want learn about fish, great,” Carleton said. “It’s kind of a choose your own adventure. You don’t have to do everything.”
Those who attend the Mayfly Festival have a chance to learn about a lesser-known creature – the festival’s namesake.
In spite of its’ name, a mayfly lives most of its’ life underwater. They only live for one day as fully formed adult. And while they might not be the most popular insect in existence – they play a critical part of the ecosystem.
“They are this little insect that seems insignificant until you think about food webs and ecology,” Carleton said.
There are 3,000 species of mayflies worldwide and more than 600 in the United States.
“For most of their lives, they live underwater, so you never know that they are there,” Carleton said.
The Mayfly is also on the bottom of the food chain.
“That’s not great news for them,” Carleton said.
During the time they live underwater, Mayflies can be eaten by about 200 different kinds of animals.
Mayflies are also bio-indicators – they tell you something about the water. So when you have mayflies, you can have species like salmon, Carleton said. A lack of mayflies can be a sign that something is wrong with the water quality.
Coos Watershed Association employees and volunteers will be looking for mayflies early in the morning at the creek that flows in to the pond at Mingus Park – in hopes of showing them to festival goers.
Anyone who goes to the festival can learn about mayflies and other insects, as well fish, birds, plants and more.
While participants can learn as much – or as little – as they want at the festival, organizers said they have one basic goal they hope people take away from the event.
“The really simple goal for us is for people to walk away knowing that they live in a watershed. Not many people really that realize that no matter where you live, you live in a watershed,” Carleton said.
Here, we live in the Coos Watershed.
“There are a lot of different plants and animals that make this watershed really special. It’s just a really magical place, and I think our goal with this festival is to celebrate that and appreciate what we have here – and to focus on the things that we can do as humans to keep it in good shape,” she said.
The seventh-annual Mayfly Festival will take place on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mingus Park in Coos Bay. For more informations about the Coos Watershed Association’s Mayfly Festival, including a full schedule of events, visit https://cooswatershed.org/mayfly-festival/
