Star Wars fans had the chance to show off their knowledge, and their costumes, during an event at the Coos Bay Library.
The “May the 4th Be With You!” event included a Star Wars trivia game to test trivia knowledge, as well as a costume contest and family craft stations.
May 4 has become an unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans across the globe. Participants in the local celebration won fun prizes and free Star Wars-themed books. The winning team of the Star Wars trivia game got a perfect score.
The Coos Bay Public Library is located at 515 Anderson Avenue. To keep up-to-date with the Coos Bay Library's free classes and events, visit their website at www.coosbaylibrary.org.
