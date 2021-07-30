Matsutake mushroom collecting season will continue this year on the Central Coast Ranger District with the same mail-in permit procedure as last year. Every year, 100 commercial-use permits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Any person wishing to obtain a commercial 2021 Matsutake Collection Permit, should mail in a request form following the instructions below by August 23.
“We will begin to process mail-in permit requests starting on August 25, so be ready with your payment information when called,” explained Support Services Administrator Ashley Roseman. At that time, individuals will have the option of receiving the permit by email or postal mail, along with the sales receipt.
A commercial use permit is required for any individual gathering more than 6 matsutake mushrooms per day. Permits are limited to one per person and cost $250.
Payment is due when the permit is issued. If you prefer to pay by check or money order, please include either with your request. Make checks payable to USDA, Forest Service. Permittees must have a valid form of identification and be at least 18 years of age, at the time of purchase. Matsutake permits are valid from the date of sale through December 31.
Send the completed form, postmarked no later than August 23 to:
Attn: Ashley Roseman
Central Coast Ranger District
PO Box 400
Waldport, OR 97394
After mail-in permits are processed, remaining permits will be issued at the Reedsport and Waldport offices starting September 7. Forest Service office lobbies remain closed at this time, but visitors requesting permits after September 7 can call to schedule a time to pick up a permit outside of the office. Credit/debit card, checks or money orders are preferred. Cash will be accepted with exact change only.
Download and print the request form at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/siuslaw/passes-permits/forestproducts/?cid=fsbdev7_007234. Request forms can be sent by mail or email by calling the Waldport office at (541) 563-8400 or the Reedsport office at (541) 271-6000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In