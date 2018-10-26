Mathew Frishman joined Cub Scouting in the fifth grade and has earned the Arrow of Light, Cub Scouts highest award. In May of 2012 he joined Troop 156 where he enjoyed many campouts and several week-long summer camps. Along his scouting trail he held a number of leadership positions within the troop, the last one being the troop guide where he helped instruct the younger scouts. He eventually earned a total of 27 merit badges. On Oct. 4, he earned the Boy Scout Eagle Badge, the highest rank in Boy Scouts.
Mathew is currently a senior at North Bend High School where he has been very active within the music program as a member of both the jazz and honor bands. In addition to the band he has also been active in the debate and knowledge bowl teams as well as serving on the student council. He has also participate in the Boys' State where he represented the State of Oregon in Washington, D.C.
His life goal is to attend Oregon State University to earn a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology and then pursue a medical degree from OSHU in anesthesiology and pain management.
For his Eagle Project, Mathew created a butterfly garden for the residents at Ocean Ridge Retirement Home. Completing the project took six hours of his time with the assistance of 10 helpers for an additional 28 hours.
The following is how Mathew answered the question, "What does Scouting mean to you?"
"More than anything, Scouting represents a way of life; one that leads to fulfillment. As a member of Scouting, you learn so many different skills and gain so many different resources that all contribute to you becoming a successful member of society. Scouting helps to endow each and every one of its members with the skills necessary to make tough choices, to act in a moral, ethical manner consistently, and to be generally prepared for whatever life throws at you. The Boy Scouts of America, as an organization, goes above and beyond to help create new generations of smart, dependable, and moral men, who will become successful and enjoyed leaders. Scouting represents an opportunity to become a part of this vast network of high achieving individuals, a privilege I am proud to say I possess.
"Scouting has provided me with numerous skills that seek to serve me throughout my life. Its reach in my ability to become successful is wide and stretches far beyond basic skills and abilities. There is no doubt I have learned many useful skills through Scouting that each person should know, especially those of cooking, financial planning, and first aid. Beyond this, however, Scouting has given me a guiding hand in leadership, critical thinking, analysis, ethical, and moral development. To enumerate everything that Scouting has given me would be near impossible, and frankly, somewhat dull. The experiences, opportunities, and skills give to me by Scouting are far from dull, however, and I am truly grateful each day for all that has been given to me.
"To become an Eagle Scout, each Scout must first undertake a service project designed to help a community. The community I served was the residents at Ocean Ridge Retirement home. For my project, I designed, fund raised for, and built a brick-lined butterfly garden of about 40 square feet on the lawn of the retirement home. The butterfly garden was composed of different flowers and herbs that are designed to attract butterflies, yet are also less likely to be eaten by the local deer population. This garden will hopefully serve as a place of beauty and entertainment for the retirement community."