Cleaning up

Members of the Coquille Rotary Club worked with local Masons to remove a years' worth of overgrowth at the Masonic Cemtery. The cemetery, which is the final resting place generations of Coquille residents, requires volunteers to keep clean.

 Photos by Dr. Nancy Keller

There was a lot of noise at the Masonic Cemetery in Coquille on Saturday as Mason volunteers and Rotarians took care of the overgrowth of the 10-acre cemetery. It was looking good after their efforts of mowing down the tall brown grass, weedeating the plots and clearing the brush.

It is through volunteers that the Masonic Cemetery is taken care of.  The Masons try hard to keep up and are grateful for the individual volunteers who come out to clear sections. A work party for both Masonics and Rotarians was scheduled for early September but the fire hazard level did not allow powered tools, so work was postponed to this last weekend. The Masons were overjoyed with the extra help from the Coquille Rotary this weekend as both groups worked hard to clean up the final resting place of generations of Coquille residents.  

