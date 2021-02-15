A man facing charges of murdering his wife and shooting his daughter pled guilty to charges related to the November 2018 event last week.
District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said Frank Glen Mason IV pled to five charges:
- First-degree manslaughter in the death of Leslie Mason;
- Second-degree attempted murder in the shooting of Lindsay Pease;
- Unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at Jarrod Pultz;
- Unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at Robert Marshall; and
- Recklessly endangering another person because one of the shots fired entered a neighbor’s home and nearly struck an occupant.
The incident leading to the charges took place Nov. 13, 2018, at a home on Chester Street in North Bend.
According to earlier reporting in The World, police received multiple 911 calls that day reporting of screaming and gunshots coming from a home.
When police arrived, they found Leslie Mason, 53, dead from gunshot wounds and Lindsey Pease, 28 at the time, seriously injured from multiple gunshot wounds. Leslie Mason was Frank Glen Mason’s wife and Lindsay Pease was his daughter.
Three minor children in the home at the time were unharmed.
Police negotiators contacted Mason that day and he surrendered after about 30 minutes.
An autopsy showed Leslie Mason died after being struck in the heart from a slug from a shotgun. Lindsay Pease was shot multiple times by what officers believe was a 9mm handgun.
Mason was originally charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, six counts of recklessly endangering another person and one charge of assault in the first degree.
Frasier said he will be sentenced in a court hearing Feb. 26.
