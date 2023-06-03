Museum

Historian Lionel Youst points to one of the antique newspapers in his private exhibit featured at the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum.

 Contributed by Drew Farmer

Why do we call capital letters “upper case” and the other letters “lower case”?  Why do we call it “typing”?

Find the answer to these and much more any Thursday through Saturday summer afternoon when you visit The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum on Coos Bay’s historic waterfront. 

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite month of the summer season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments