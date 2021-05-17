Why do we call capital letters “upper case” and the other letters “lower case”? Why do we call it “typing”?
Find the answer to these and much more any Thursday through Saturday summer afternoon when you visit The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum on Coos Bay’s historic waterfront.
The Sun’s original — and now historic — printing presses and other fascinating equipment can be viewed up close as skilled volunteers interpret and demonstrate how they work. Printing museum volunteers also answer questions about the museum’s exhibits on printing and office technology, as well as on the life of the Sun’s founder, Jesse Luce.
Combine a visit to the Marshfield Sun with a visit to the nearby Coos History Museum for a jam-packed afternoon of interesting local history.
The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum is a unique printing museum located in that building at the north end of Front Street on Coos Bay’s historic waterfront. The unusually shaped building was built as the home for the Marshfield Sun newspaper and print shop in 1911. The Marshfield Sun was a working newspaper office and print shop from 1891 to 1944 — and is today essentially as it was left in 1944, with additional exhibits on the walls and upstairs.
The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum’s regular summer hours begin the day after Memorial Day and go through Labor Day from 1 – 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is free, but masks and hand-sanitizing are required.
