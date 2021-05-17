Marshfield Sun Museum

Things are pretty much the way it was in 1944 when publisher Henry Luce died. The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum attracts visitors who are interested in how the old printing processes were done in the past, by hand. Individual pieces of type are in each of the tray bins. They were assembled to create the stories for printing by hand. It was also placed in a way with the terms still used today, upper case letters in the upper case tray and lower case, below. The arrangement of the type in each tray was universal in all shops.

 Lou Sennick, The World

Why do we call capital letters “upper case” and the other letters “lower case”?  Why do we call it “typing”?

Find the answer to these and much more any Thursday through Saturday summer afternoon when you visit The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum on Coos Bay’s historic waterfront. 

The Sun’s original — and now historic — printing presses and other fascinating equipment can be viewed up close as skilled volunteers interpret and demonstrate how they work. Printing museum volunteers also answer questions about the museum’s exhibits on printing and office technology, as well as on the life of the Sun’s founder, Jesse Luce. 

Combine a visit to the Marshfield Sun with a visit to the nearby Coos History Museum for a jam-packed afternoon of interesting local history.

The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum is a unique printing museum located in that building at the north end of Front Street on Coos Bay’s historic waterfront. The unusually shaped building was built as the home for the Marshfield Sun newspaper and print shop in 1911. The Marshfield Sun was a working newspaper office and print shop from 1891 to 1944 — and is today essentially as it was left in 1944, with additional exhibits on the walls and upstairs.

The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum’s regular summer hours begin the day after Memorial Day and go through Labor Day from 1 – 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is free, but masks and hand-sanitizing are required. 

