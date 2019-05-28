COOS BAY — The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum holds the answers for why the media is called “the press,” why capital letters are called “upper case,” and can now be discovered during its summer hours.
From now through Labor Day, the museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. with free admission, according to a press release from the museum.
Sitting on the north end of Coos Bay’s historic waterfront, the museum is showing off a new timeline containing all the past newspapers in the Coos Bay area.
“The Sun’s original — and now historic — printing presses and other fascinating equipment can be viewed up close as skilled volunteers interpret and demonstrate how they work,” the release said. “Printing museum volunteers also answer questions about the museum’s exhibits on printing and office technology.”
Not only that, but the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum sits in a building created to be the home of the Marshfield Sun Newspaper and print shop back in 1911.
“The Marshfield Sun was a working newspaper office and print shop from 1891 to 1944 — and is today essentially as it was left in 1944, with additional exhibits upstairs and on the walls,” the release said.
For more information, call the museum at 541-267-4027.