COOS BAY — The Marshfield Sun Printing Museum is opening for special hours in August.
According to a press release, Coos Bay’s historic waterfront museum will be open Aug. 1 to Aug. 29 on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Sun’s original — and now historic — printing presses and other fascinating equipment can be viewed up close as skilled volunteers interpret and demonstrate how they work,” the release said. “Printing Museum volunteers also answer questions about the museum’s exhibits on printing and office technology, and on the (museum’s) exhibit of historic newspapers.”
Admission is free, though masks and hand-sanitizing are required.
For appointments outside of open hours, call to make an appointment at 541-267-6152.
For more information, call 541-267-4027.
