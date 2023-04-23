Andrew Post (CTE Tech instructor) and Glen Cook (CTE Manufacturing instructor) had the privilege of taking a group of students from the Broadcast Journalism (instructor is Drew Jones) and Manufacturing programs up to Portland for a few days to compete in the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference. SkillsUSA is a national Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO). The 1st place winners of the national qualifying events may go represent their state at the national level.
Elizabeth Delgado and Ava Thomas won the state title in Audio & Radio Production and will represent Marshfield in the national tournament.
It was definitely a challenge as our students competed against some of the best CTE programs in the state. However, through hard work and dedication to their skills, they were able to compete with the best the state has to offer across all school classifications and continue to add to the Pirate legacy.
Broadcast Journalism is going to have the opportunity to send a team in Audio and Radio Production to nationals for the second year in a row. Manufacturing students decided to branch out from the traditional welding events and competed in Additive Manufacturing, Safety Participation, Technical Drafting, and Technical Related Math. I am very proud of these exceptional students.
1st Place - Brady Schow (Co-State Champion)
1st Place - Stormi Osborne (Co-State Champion)
5th Place - Kiera Crawford
Welding GMAW (Wire feed or MIG)
3rd Place - Danner Wilson
5th Place - Jack Waddington
6th Place - ChaCha McLane
Welding OAW (Oxy acetylene)
3rd Place - Stormi Osborne
4th Place - Danner Wilson
National Qualifying Events
Additive Manufacturing (CAD Design and 3D Printing) (teams of 2)
2nd Place - Alex Brouse and Markus Kliewer
Audio & Radio Production (teams of 2)
1st Place - Elizabeth Delgado and Ava Thomas
2nd Place - Eli Luckman and Jake Green
3rd Place - Eliot Aley and Karli Kennedy
4th Place - Lilly Brown and Jesse Frichtil
General Welding (Individual that competes in multiple welding processes including: SMAW, GTAW, SMAW, FCAW, OAC.)
2nd Place - Jack Waddington
4th Place - Markus Kliewer
5th Place - Danner Wilson
Television Video Production (teams of 2)
3rd Place - Lilly Brown and Eliot Aley
