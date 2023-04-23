Marshfield High School students

Marshfield High School students put on quite a show at the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference in Portland, with five students winning state titles and six more finishing as runner up.

Andrew Post (CTE Tech instructor) and Glen Cook (CTE Manufacturing instructor) had the privilege of taking a group of students from the Broadcast Journalism (instructor is Drew Jones) and Manufacturing programs up to Portland for a few days to compete in the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference.  SkillsUSA is a national Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO). The 1st place winners of the national qualifying events may go represent their state at the national level.

Elizabeth Delgado and Ava Thomas won the state title in Audio & Radio Production and will represent Marshfield in the national tournament.          

