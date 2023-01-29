Marshfield students hit the slopes

While most of us were enjoying a break from the rain over the weekend, 13 students at Marshfield High School were having the time of their lives on the ski slopes on Williamette Pass.

The Outdoor Adventure Club at Marshfield traveled to the slopes for a day of skiing and snowboarding. Six of the 13 students were on their first trip as part of the club that seeks ways to explore and enjoy the outdoors.

