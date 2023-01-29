Marshfield students hit the slopes

While most of us were enjoying a break from the rain over the weekend, 13 students at Marshfield High School were having the time of their lives on the ski slopes on Williamette Pass.
The Outdoor Adventure Club at Marshfield traveled to the slopes for a day of skiing and snowboarding. Six of the 13 students were on their first trip as part of the club that seeks ways to explore and enjoy the outdoors.
Marshfield counselor and club sponsor Chelsea Burns said the Outdoor Adventure Club does a variety of events throughout the year. In addition to the ski trip Sunday, students will raft the Rogue River, go ziplining and hiking in Medford and surf local beaches.
There are currently more than 25 students in the club, although not all the students choose to participate in every event. Burns said the club members would be returning to Williamette Pass in February for another day of fun in the snow.
