Marshfield tied for the championship at the 1A/2A/3A/4A/ state speech championship last weekend.
The team has strong performances from multiple members to tie St. Mary’s for the championship with 34 points.
The results included:
Kaylin Dea- State Champion in Humorous Interpretation with “Camp Sunshine”
Brandon Arreola-Soto- Runner up in Humorous Interpretation with “Attack of the Mutant”
Sydnie McCarty & Titus Simon- Third Place in Duo Interpretation with “Super Scary”
Brandon Arreola-Soto- Dramatic Interpretation Finalist with “Nirvana”
Natalie Goering- Congressional Debate Finalist
Conor Heckard- Extemporaneous Speaking Semi-Finalist
Madeline Deleon- Informative Speaking Semi-Finalist with “Physical Attraction”
Deleon, Dea and Titus Simon also received the Four Year Award for qualifying to the state tournament each year.
