State champs

The speech team at Marshfield High School won a state championship last weekend, tying St. Mary’s for the top spot.

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Marshfield tied for the championship at the 1A/2A/3A/4A/ state speech championship last weekend.

The team has strong performances from multiple members to tie St. Mary’s for the championship with 34 points.

The results included:

Kaylin Dea- State Champion in Humorous Interpretation with “Camp Sunshine”

Brandon Arreola-Soto- Runner up in Humorous Interpretation with “Attack of the Mutant”

Sydnie McCarty & Titus Simon- Third Place in Duo Interpretation with “Super Scary”

Brandon Arreola-Soto- Dramatic Interpretation Finalist with “Nirvana”

Natalie Goering- Congressional Debate Finalist

Conor Heckard- Extemporaneous Speaking Semi-Finalist

Madeline Deleon- Informative Speaking Semi-Finalist with “Physical Attraction”

Deleon, Dea and Titus Simon also received the Four Year Award for qualifying to the state tournament each year.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments