GRANTS PASS — “It was just a really, really special team effort from everybody.”
Marshfield football coach John Lemmons summed up the Pirates’ 36-0 win over Mazama in the Class 4A semifinals with that phrase Saturday afternoon at Grants Pass High School.
“It was a really special day for a great, great group of young men,” Lemmons said.
The Pirates, who have been ranked No. 1 nearly the entire season, earned a spot in the championship game against Sky-Em League rival Marist Catholic, which beat Estacada in the other semifinal.
The game will be the nightcap of a championship tripleheader at Cottage Grove High School, kicking off at 7 p.m.
The Pirates got there with a phenomenal defensive performance and a big day on offense from a variety of contributors.
Marshfield’s defense stopped the Mazama veer attack over and over as they beat the team that won the state title in the shortened spring season for the second time this fall, following a win in Coos Bay in the season opener.
“I think over the whole season our team threw it together,” said linebacker Ezra Waterman. “We knew what was at stake.
“I think this was the most disciplined, unified game we’ve played. Everyone did their job.”
The Pirates allowed the Vikings to get some penetration, but always came up with a stop, either on downs or by turnover.
“Our interior did really well plugging up the middle,” Waterman said.
And when the Vikings tried to run outside, Waterman, Cobin Bouska and/or other members of the squad usually were there to make the stop.
Meanwhile, Marshfield’s offense overcame a slow start, got a key score right before halftime and broke loose in the third quarter, pushing the Pirates far enough out front that the running clock was in effect the entire fourth quarter.
“We started a little slow, and had some self-inflicted wounds,” Lemmons said of Marshfield’s offense. “We got that out of the way and made some adjustments at halftime.”
The impressive defensive effort made it so the Pirates never trailed.
“You can’t ask for anything better than zero (points given up),” Marshfield quarterback Dom Montiel said. “That takes a lot of pressure off me.”
Marshfield’s explosive offense was held scoreless through the first quarter, the opening two possessions stalling — one because of a sack that forced a punt and the second ending on a pass broken up by the Vikings with Marshfield near the goal line.
But Maddux Mateski had an interception on Mazama’s first possession and Cobin Bouska recovered a fumble deep in Mazama territory on the second.
That led to Marshfield’s first score, a 1-yard run by Miguel Velazquez. Montiel reached across the goal line for a two-point conversion and the Pirates led 8-0.
It looked like that would be the halftime score, but the Pirates came up with a big defensive play to stop a Mazama drive near midfield in the final minute of the second quarter and then Montiel found DJ Daugherty behind the Vikings’ defense for a play that got Marshfield all the way to the 1, setting up a 1-yard run by Waterman for a 15-0 lead at the break.
“We like DJ in a one-on-one matchup with anybody in the state,” Montiel said of the big play.
The score was huge for momentum, especially with the Vikings getting the ball first for the third quarter.
“It was huge,” Montiel said. “Two scores is a lot better than one score (for the lead).”
Then the Pirates broke things open.
Waterman scored on a long run on Marshfield’s first possession of the third quarter and Mazama fumbled the ensuing kickoff, with the Pirates’ Drake Rogers recovering.
Montiel connected with Mateski on a 5-yard scoring pass moments later and the lead was up to 29-0.
“The biggest thing was we won the turnover battle,” Waterman said.
Marshfield forced four turnovers in all, with Mateski having a second interception late to preserve the shutout. Mazama had one take-away, an interception in the end zone to stop one Marshfield drive in the second quarter.
“The turnovers helped us get our offense in good position to score touchdowns,” Bouska said.
Velazquez had another touchdown run later in the third quarter to secure the running clock and the defense did the rest to complete the shutout.
“We try to do that every game — to just stop them,” Bouska said, adding that in addition to pride in a job well done, the defense gets a special reward for shutouts.
“As the coaches say, we put that egg on the scoreboard,” he said. “We got doughnuts (during the film session) on Sunday.”
Lemmons praised the effort of Marshfield’s entire defense, especially Hayden Murphy, Bouska, Sebastian Gabriel Kutsch and Toby Johnston up front.
“Our front four guys — we preached all week that if they did their job, it could be a special day,” he said.
Murphy, who also plays center on the offensive line, made a huge impact, Lemmons said.
“He is an absolute warrior on both sides of the line,” the coach said.
Marshfield earned a shot in the championship game, something the Pirates have been working toward all year.
“We’ve been thinking about this for a while,” Montiel said. “It’s been our goal to play for the state championship … probably since third grade.”
Looking ahead, he said the Pirates will be ready for the challenge.
“We’ve got to go out, do what we’ve done all year and compete,” he said.
Waterman agreed.
“We’ve got to come out and play as well as we did today,” he said. “We’ve got the blessing of one more high school game together. We’ve just got to make the most of it.”
