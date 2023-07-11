Coos Bay’s Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery was recently awarded two separate grants through the Oregon Heritage Program of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD).
The cemetery received a $2,000 Historic Cemeteries Grant and a $10,000 Preserving Oregon Grant. Both these programs support historic preservation work throughout Oregon at historic cemeteries and sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
These grants – combined with in-kind support and other donations – will fund Phase II of “Partners to Preserve our Pioneer Cemetery.” This multi-phase historic preservation initiative is tackling years of vandalism and deferred maintenance at the cemetery and will ultimately result in the repair of 340 gravestones. Work is currently underway at the cemetery on Phase I of the project, and the first 102 gravestones will be repaired by the end of July. Phase II, which will repair another 74 gravestones, will run from August of 2023 to April of 2024. The two Oregon Heritage grants will cover approximately 63% of the total cost, and cemetery volunteers are continuing to seek additional grants and community support – particularly from descendants of those buried in the cemetery – to reach funding goals and make “Partners” a success.
Founded and initially operated by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery was the Coos Bay region’s primary burying ground from 1888 until the early 1920s. Today, the cemetery is operated as unit of the City of Coos Bay’s parks system.
Respectful visitors are always welcome during daylight hours, and access is controlled via a combination lock on the cemetery’s main gate (in the MHS parking lot). Contact cemetery volunteers, the City of Coos Bay, the Coos Bay or North Bend Visitor Information Centers, Marshfield High School, or the Coos Historical Museum to receive the access code.
For more information, including how you can contribute directly to this project and help to ensure the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery’s preservation for future generations, please reach out to cbcemetery@gmail.com or 541-435-1177. All donations to the cemetery are tax deductible and can be made through either the City of Coos Bay or Marshfield High School.
