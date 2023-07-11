The historic Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery

The historic Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery had more than 1,000 gravestones and more than 2,000 people buried on its grounds.

 Photo courtesy of Becky Soules

Coos Bay’s Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery was recently awarded two separate grants through the Oregon Heritage Program of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD).

The cemetery received a $2,000 Historic Cemeteries Grant and a $10,000 Preserving Oregon Grant. Both these programs support historic preservation work throughout Oregon at historic cemeteries and sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

