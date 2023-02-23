Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery is raising funds to help restore and preserve 380 “at risk” gravestones in the graveyard.
“Partners to Preserve our Pioneer Cemetery” is a multi-phase project that aims to address “years of vandalism and deferred maintenance.” Phase one of the project seeks to preserve 101 of the most severely damaged gravestones, costing approximately $33,000.
In December, the Coos Bay City Council unanimously approved a $15,000 Certified Local Government historic preservation grant to aid the cemetery in its efforts. According to a December Marshfield Cemetery press release, “this Certified Local Government grant, administered through the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office and the National Parks Service, supports preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration projects at sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”
The CLG grant requires a 1:1 matching of funds, so finding the other $18,000 to meet their $33,000 goal has been a priority for the cemetery. Becky Soules, who does the grant writing for the graveyard, was happy to report that they recently secured a $5,000 grant from the Three Rivers Foundation, the giving arm of the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.
“They fund lots of projects in Coos, Curry, and this area. So, we applied for one of their small grants to help with raising the matching funds and also because it’s really relevant,” Soules said. “One of the goals of this project is not just to restore the gravestones of the town fathers, for lack of a better word. So, there’s about 380 gravestones that need repair, and in picking the high-priority ones, one of the considerations was making sure that we have a diverse population represented. So that includes women and children and a lot of immigrants’ gravestones and also some local natives who are buried in the cemetery as well.”
Through the CLG grant, the Three Rivers grant, fundraising, and charitable contributions large and small, the cemetery is just about $2,800 away from its goal. Much of the work on phase one will be done in the spring and summer this year.
According to Soules, to adequately restore the 380 at-risk gravestones, an outside firm estimated that the total cost would be around $90,000. Phase two will hopefully tackle somewhere between 150 and 170 headstones. The final phase would cover the remaining graves in need. Soules hopes to secure additional grants to help fund future phases.
The Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery is the Coos Bay region’s oldest extant graveyard and was active from the mid-1880s to the 1920s. The Independent Order of Oddfellows established the graveyard. Historically, the cemetery gives a window into the hub of Coos Bay in the 19th and 20th centuries.
“It sort of really represents that microcosm of the Coos Bay region, which at the time, was an international port, the largest port between San Francisco and Portland, and had connections to all over the world,” Soules said. “So, of the 2,000 people who are buried there, we have people from 42 different states and 22 different countries.”
The diversity of the people buried there gives an idea of the rich local history of origins in the Coos Bay region. More than 60 veterans of the American Civil War are buried in the graveyard, as well as veterans of the Mexican-American War, the “Indian wars in Oregon,” and World Wars I and II. It is one of only 27 cemeteries in Oregon listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery is adjacent to Marshfield High School, and because of the proximity, they have experienced vandalism at the hands of their neighbors, but more recently, they have tried to work with students to prevent future issues. The cemetery works with the students to provide hands-on history learning opportunities.
“We worked hard to change that mentality and that mindset. If they care about the cemetery and they’re educated about it, they have no reason to vandalize it and maybe go from being our worst enemy to our best advocates,” Soules said. “It can be that living laboratory, you know, you’re tired of sitting in your history class in the classroom? Let’s go out to the cemetery, and we can sort of see firsthand.”
For those visiting the cemetery, it is generally locked. People can call the city of Coos Bay, cemetery volunteers, or the Coos Bay and North Bend Visitor Center to gain access. These numbers are available at the gate to the historic cemetery.
For information about the cemetery or how you can contribute, contact Cricket or Becky Soules at 541-435-1177 or cbcemetery@gmail.com. All donations to the cemetery are tax deductible and can be made through either the City of Coos Bay or Marshfield High School.
