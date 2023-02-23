The historic Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery

The historic Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery had more than 1,000 gravestones and more than 2,000 people buried on its grounds.

 Photo courtesy of Becky Soules

Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery is raising funds to help restore and preserve 380 “at risk” gravestones in the graveyard.

“Partners to Preserve our Pioneer Cemetery” is a multi-phase project that aims to address “years of vandalism and deferred maintenance.” Phase one of the project seeks to preserve 101 of the most severely damaged gravestones, costing approximately $33,000.



