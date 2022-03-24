Students from Oregon Battle of the Books middle and high school teams in Coos Bay and North Bend will compete in a book trivia battle at the Coos Bay Public Library on Wednesday, March 30, at 4 p.m. North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke and Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti will be on hand to MC the event. The event is open to the public and will be held in different locations within the library.
The Oregon Battle of the Books is a statewide voluntary reading motivation and comprehension program sponsored by the Oregon Association of School Libraries in conjunction with a Library Services and Technology Act grant. OBOB’s mission is to encourage and recognize students who enjoy reading, to broaden reading interests, to increase reading comprehension, promote academic excellence, and to promote cooperative learning and teamwork among students.
Both Coos Bay and North Bend have programs at both middle school and high school. The Marshfield programs are coordinated by Catherine Hampton and Anita Jackson. The North Bend High School team is coached by Laurie Nordahl and Ali Lancaster while the North Bend Middle School team is coached by Sarah Helland. Throughout the school year, students read books and, with their teams practice answering questions based on the books. The competition between the two libraries is an ongoing rivalry that dates back several years.
For information regarding OBOB, contact Catherine Hampton, OBOB coordinator at 541-267-1432. For information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
