COOS BAY ─ Construction on Coos Bay School District’s junior high is almost complete.
After over a year of work, administration and teachers can start moving into Marshfield Junior High as soon as next month.
“Construction is still on schedule,” said district Superintendent Bryan Trendell. “…Substantial completion’ (is) the first week of July, which is a time period where we’re allowed to start moving our things into the building.”
Trendell said that work will still be done to “touch up items here and there” and then be finished by the end of July.
According to Trendell, Marshfield Junior High’s construction cost around $28 million, which was on-budget.
The new schoolhouse was made possible by the Coos Bay BEST Bond, which was approved by voters in 2017 for $59.9 million.
“The original bond was voted in at $59.9 million, and that’s the bond the taxpayers are paying on,” Trendell said. “When we sold the bonds, the district (did) such a good job fiscally managing its assets for five years, we were considered a good risk… When we sold the bonds, we generated extra funding….”
When the district sold the bonds, it received an additional $10 million. From there, Trendell said the district put the money into investments “which we did while waiting to spend it on the projects.” From the investments, he said “we generated another several million.”
“When you look at the total amount that we’ve been able to budget for all of our projects, we’re closer to $77 million than the $59.9 million,” he explained.
The additional funds allow the district to do more renovations at Madison Elementary, which begins in July. Trendell said it also gives the district room to go back to other sites to do more work.
“Then you throw in the emergency school funds that the federal government is providing over the next three years, some of that can go towards capital projects like heating and ventilation so we can do some things at Marshfield (High School) and buildings not being touched by the bond money,” Trendell said. “We will have some great facilities when all is said and done.”
As for the two new buildings in the district, Eastside Elementary and Marshfield Junior High will be “state-of-the-art” when it comes to heating and ventilation technology, according to Trendell.
“Both have the security vestibule where folks enter … through one entryway and can’t access the building through any door … without being allowed,” he said.
Those security vestibules will also be constructed during the Madison Elementary renovation, as well as Sunset Middle School. Millicoma Intermediate School already had its security vestibule built last year during the construction of Eastside Elementary.
The only building in the district that won’t have the security vestibule is Marshfield High School. But Trendell said the district is looking to see what can be done on the high school campus to make it safer and less accessible to the public.
As for the junior high, Trendell said it is what the district envisioned.
“…When our community stepped up and supported (the bond measure), we knew it was going to be great but having the first two buildings constructed … we couldn’t be happier as a district,” he said.
During the first full school year for Eastside Elementary, the district had hoped to hold a grand opening for the public but put it off due to the pandemic. Trendell said that this upcoming school year will see both a grand opening for Eastside, as well as Marshfield Junior High.
“We’re a year late (for Eastside), but at the same time it’s something we feel … we need to do,” he said.
Though no grand opening has been held for Eastside yet, Trendell said it has been operational for teachers and students even through the pandemic’s distance learning.
“…Though we only had half as many kids at a time, each time the space was awesome,” Trendell said. “I’ve heard nothing but praise from our staff and it’s something that they feel good about… We feel fortunate and blessed by a community that has stepped up and helped us do these projects. Our community should feel proud.”
The district’s next big project might not be a brand-new schoolhouse, but the Madison Elementary renovations will make it look like a new building.
“The (Madison) renovations are scheduled to take two summers and one school year,” Trendell said. “We moved everything … and everybody out to Blossom Gulch Elementary for next school year so they don’t have to work around anyone (and) can get the work done quicker. It ends up saving the district money in the long run.”
The renovations will include the security vestibule, as well as specialized classrooms, office space, staff and nurses’ area and a new library. On the back of the school is the gym, and a building that was attached with the intention that it would be temporary.
“…But (it) has been there around 40 years,” Trendell said, adding that it will be “redone and made a permanent structure.”
According to Trendell, the school will be resided, and the windows replaced.
“We will do paint on the inside and flooring as well,” he said. “Also, (there will be) electrical, heating, and ventilation, new roof, all done as well.”
Renovations will include a new elevator for ADA accessibility, a new gym roof and seismic work done on the main building and gym.
The budget for the Madison renovations is $17 million, he said.
“I think it’s safe to say all (Coos Bay BEST Bond) projects will likely be done in the next three years,” Trendell said. “…I fell like our community has done an outstanding job to take ownership of our buildings and facilities and put us in a position where we will be in great shape for a long time.”
