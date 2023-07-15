Z Club

Members of the Marshfield High School Z Club distribute $5,500 in grant funds to several local agencies that help fight substance abuse and addiction.

 Contributed photo

Upon receiving a Community 101 grant from The Oregon Community Foundation for a second year, Marshfield High School administrators again chose the Marshfield Z Club to handle the 2023 program.

Per grant requirements Z Club members surveyed the student body to determine what students believed were the most important community needs in Coos County. Survey results determined substance abuse and addiction was the major problem in Coos County. Z Club members proceeded to research local nonprofits and hosted speakers familiar with the problem and from the programs identified as addressing this problem at club meetings.

0
0
0
0
0





Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments