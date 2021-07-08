The Class of ’57 from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay is gathering for the 64th anniversary of their graduation on August 13-15. They will meet at Sevens Devils Brewery in Coos Bay Friday evening for a drop-in, no-host evening as a warm up for the picnic Saturday at Bastendorff County Park at the big shelter. Breakfast on Sunday is at The Mill. Reservations are necessary for Saturday and Sunday events.

For information and to register, contact Dot Hosking Huntley at Dot97479@gmail.com.

