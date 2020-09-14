COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library is hosting a virtual talk about the planet Mars with Dr. Aaron Coyner, physics and engineering professor at Southwestern Oregon Community College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Mars has always been a curiosity for scientists and science fiction authors for decades. Mars has always been a favorite target in the discussions of life and habitability. In late July 2020, NASA launched the Mars 2020 mission including the Mars Perseverance rover. One of the stated goals of the mission is to search for preserved bio-signatures in Martian rocks and surface samples from periods of Martian history where conditions may have been more favorable to the existence of microbes to potentially exist.
Coyner will discuss the history and excitement about Mars and what scientists hope to learn from future missions in the quest for evidence of life.
This will be a virtual presentation. For the Zoom link and more information www.coosbaylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In